'Saviour of South Asia': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Trump, nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize

At a major peace summit in Washington, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised former US President Donald Trump for his role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan, and formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Highlighting Trump’s impact, Sharif said, “You have truly proved to be a man of peace. And let me say you are truly a saviour of South Asia.”

Sharif described Trump's intervention as crucial, stating, “Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace.”

Sharif also commended Trump’s diplomatic approach, stating, “We deeply appreciate your unique initiative and your dynamic leadership in advancing peaceful solutions to conflicts across the globe.” He called the gathering historic: “Today is a day which will mark a place in the annals of history.”

Sharif connected Trump’s “bold” diplomacy to easing tensions in other international hotspots, suggesting that a lasting peace in Gaza could become Trump’s legacy. He advocated for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine in accordance with UN resolutions.

During the event, Trump reiterated his claim of helping to defuse the India-Pakistan confrontation by threatening steep trade penalties: “I said, if you fight, I am going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight.”

Trump described the escalation, noting, “That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. Eleven jets were shot down. Very expensive jets.”

Trump also said, “I got on the phone with both of them. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well. I called them, and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up. And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal.” Sharif, at an earlier event, had claimed that Trump “prevented a possible nuclear conflict” between the two South Asian neighbours.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif backed Trump's push for the Nobel Peace Prize, while thanking him for his "timely and very effective intervention" in the India-Pakistan standoff that took place in May 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that year.

Sharif announced the nomination, saying, “Pakistan has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team.” He added, “Your timely and very effective intervention to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted the loss of tens of millions of people.”

These comments come amid debates about the extent of US involvement in last year’s India-Pakistan military standoff. India has consistently denied any foreign mediation.