'Second exodus coming soon': Patrick Bet-David's grim forecast after Zohran Mamdani's 'billionaires shouldn't exist in NYC' take

Popular American YouTuber-entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David on Monday shared a grim forecast about New York City's future is Zohran Mamdani is elected as its Mayor. David wrote in a post on X that Mamdani believes that billionaires shouldn't exist, despite wanting to be the mayor of New York City, the city with the highest number of billionaires globally.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Given Mamdani's stance, Davis suggested that this could lead to a "second exodus" of billionaires from the metropolis, akin to the migration observed in the city due to high taxes and unfavourable policies towards the wealthy.

"He wants to be the Mayor of the city with the most billionaires (123)? Yet, he believes they shouldn't exist? Second exodus in the last 5 years coming soon," David wrote in his post on X.

He wants to be the Mayor of the city with the most billionaires (123)?



Yet he believes they shouldn’t exist?



Second exodus in the last 5 years coming soon.



pic.twitter.com/w2I01RauKu — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) June 29, 2025

What exactly did Zohran Mamdani say on billionaires?

In a recent interview with NBC News, Mamdani said that he believes billionaires should not exist because of stark wealth inequality. He, however, also said that he is willing to work with them to achieve fairness.

Advertisement

Mamdani said: "I don't think that we should have billionaires because frankly it is so much money in a moment of such inequality and ultimately what we need more of is equality across the city and across the state and country and I look forward to work with everyone, including billionaires, to make a city that is fair for all of us."

Mamdani's pledge of more tax for top 1% earners in NYC

During his campaign, Zohran Mamdani pledged to increase taxes on the top 1% earners in NYC, which he aims to use to improve the overall quality of life, including for those who will be subject to higher taxes. As per his proposal, an additional 2% tax will be slapped on those individuals whose annual income is above $1 million.