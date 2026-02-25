State of the Union address 2026: 'Zero illegal aliens admitted to the US in past 9 months,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the border is now "secure" and enemies are "scared" as the military and police are "stronger than ever". He said that America is once again respected on the global stage, with zero "illegal aliens" entering the US in the past 9 months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. But we will always allow people to come in legally, people that will love our country and will work hard to maintain our country," he said while delivering his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address.

He further said that the flow of fentanyl from the Mexico border into the US has gone down to the lowest in over 125 years.

"The flow of deadly Fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56% in one year. And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline, think of it, in recorded history, the lowest number in over 125 years. Year 1900, in fact, substantially before my wonderful father, I had a wonderful father, Fred. Before he was born, substantially before he was born. That's a long time ago. He wouldn't like me to say that, but that's a long time ago."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Addressing the 2026 State of the Union, United States President Donald Trump says, "... In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work… pic.twitter.com/h2AmINdvyk — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

He criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for adopting the open border policy as arrivals hit a peak of 250,000 in December 2023. The number of immigrants arriving in the US started to fall to less than 50,000 in December 2024, which was Biden's last full month in office.

They fell further after Trump took office for the second time, with a total of 6,070 arrests in January this year at the Mexico border. Furthermore, he said that the core inflation was down to 1.7 per cent in the last 3 months of 2025.

Advertisement

"Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor, it was quite honestly a disaster. It is now below $2.30 cents a gallon in most states, and in some places, $1.99 cents a gallon and when I visited the great state of Iowa just a few weeks ago.

I even saw $1.85 cents a gallon for gasoline."