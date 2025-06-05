The Donald Trump–Elon Musk breakup explained: How a $4 trn 'betrayal' ended Washington’s oddest alliance

What began as a high-dollar alliance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has devolved into a very public feud—one fueled by policy betrayal, collapsing business interests, and Musk’s dire warning that America is headed toward “Debt Slavery.”

How it started?



The relationship didn’t start warm. Musk once called Trump a “moron” in 2020, but by 2024 the two had reconciled. Musk became a major political backer, contributing over $250 million to Trump’s campaign and MAGA causes, and emerged as a core figure in Trump’s inner circle.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In return, Trump handed Musk the reins of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His mission: trim federal fat, cut deficits, and disrupt Washington with Silicon Valley logic. Musk embraced the role, appearing at rallies, joining budget briefings, and even relocating temporarily to Mar-a-Lago.

The breaking point

The alliance began to unravel with H.R.1—Trump’s $4 trillion legislative package. Nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” it promised sweeping tax cuts, a debt ceiling hike of up to $5 trillion, and expanded border and defense spending. Trump called it a legacy-defining victory. Musk called it “a disgusting abomination.”

In a barrage of posts on X, Musk renamed it “the Debt Slavery Bill,” claiming it would “massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit.” He warned that interest payments on the national debt already consume nearly 25% of federal revenue and could rise to a third within a decade. “There will only be money for interest payments and nothing else—no Social Security, no medical, no defense… nothing,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The bill also slashed the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles—a direct hit to Tesla. The company saw a 71% drop in Q1 profits and a 13% decline in sales, amplifying Musk’s fury. His internal proposals, including using Starlink for air traffic control and staffing reform, were rejected. His 130-day tenure at DOGE ended without ceremony.

Now fully on the offensive, Musk is urging Americans to “kill the bill,” sharing memes, graphs, and Kill Bill-style artwork targeting Trump. He’s threatening to fund primary challengers against any Republican who supports the legislation.

Trump has tried to minimize the split, saying, “Elon’s really not leaving.” But Musk is done playing insider. He’s gone from tech consigliere to fiscal arsonist, accusing Trump’s party of dragging America into economic collapse.