'This is the golden age of America': Trump delivers 2026 State of the Union address set against poll pressure, tariff setback

President Donald Trump stepped before Congress to deliver his 2026 State of the Union address, a speech that doubles as a political inflexion point.

At the beginning of his address, US President Donald Trump declared that the nation is experiencing a "golden age," highlighting its increased size, wealth, strength, and overall improvement. He characterised it as a significant turnaround for America.

The timing is crucial. With midterm elections looming, the ongoing address is expected to function as a strategic rehearsal for the Republican Party’s November pitch to voters. It arrives at a moment when both Trump and his party are navigating uneasy terrain, as recent polling reflects mounting public unease over the administration’s handling of key issues.

The political temperature inside the chamber will mirror that tension. Several Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott the speech. Also expected in attendance are victims of disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who are seeking accountability.

What the speech is expected to signal

The White House has branded this year’s address “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous, and Respected.” The framing suggests Trump will argue that his second term has already restored economic momentum and national standing.

With November elections approaching, domestic themes are set to dominate. Foremost among them: the economy and the cost of living, concerns that, according to a CNN poll conducted by SRS, rank as the most important issues for Americans right now.

Trump is likely to highlight initiatives aimed at easing financial strain, including his move to reduce drug prices and previously enacted tax cuts.

“We have a country that's now doing well with the greatest economy we've ever had, most activity we've ever had,” Trump said Monday.

“I'm making a speech tomorrow night, and you'll be hearing me say that. It's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about,” he added.

The tariff ruling shadow

The address comes just four days after the US Supreme Court determined that Trump lacked authority to impose broad tariffs, a central instrument in his economic and trade strategy.

Though the President moved swiftly to introduce 15% global tariffs under a separate authority, the ruling nonetheless disrupted a major funding plank of his agenda. Tariff revenues had been presented as financing mechanisms for proposals such as $2,000 rebate checks for Americans and a $12 billion relief package for farmers.

How Trump addresses this judicial setback, and the implications for those pledges, will be closely scrutinised.

Iran and foreign policy backdrop

While economic messaging is expected to take precedence, the speech unfolds against escalating tensions involving Iran in the Middle East. Trump has previously signalled interest in regime change, raising the prospect that he may outline elements of his approach.

Foreign affairs, however, are not a primary voter concern heading into this address. Only 2% of respondents in a CNN poll said they want the President to focus on foreign policy. Even so, the regional situation is likely to feature in at least part of the speech.