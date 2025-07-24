'Those days are over': Trump on US tech cos building factories in China, hiring Indian workers

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of American technology companies for their business activities abroad, particularly in China and India. During a speech at the AI Summit on Wednesday, Trump announced measures aimed at reinforcing national interests within the tech industry.

Trump stated that "for too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a 'radical globalism' that left millions of Americans feeling 'distrustful and betrayed.'" He emphasised the necessity for a shift towards a more nationalistic approach, highlighting that "those days are over."

Critiquing current practices, Trump remarked, "Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over."

At the summit, Trump articulated his vision for AI development, stating, "Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and beyond." This call to action was part of a broader narrative advocating for more domestically-focused business practices.

To solidify this vision, Trump signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence. These include a White House action plan designed to bolster the American AI sector and promote the export of comprehensive AI technology packages.

The executive orders aim to foster a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry. Trump is pushing for the tech sector to align more closely with American interests, urging companies to "put America first."

This renewed focus on domestic priorities reflects a significant shift in the US administration's approach to technology and its role in the global market. Trump's statements and actions signal an intent to reshape how American tech companies operate on the world stage.

By advocating for these changes, Trump aims to ensure that the benefits of technological advancements remain within the United States, potentially altering the landscape for domestic and international tech operations.