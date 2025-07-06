'To give Americans back their freedom': Elon Musk launches new ‘America Party’ for 2026

Elon Musk declared the formation of a new political party—the “America Party”—promising to “give Americans back your freedom” and challenge what he called the entrenched political duopoly in Washington.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote on X, citing results from a poll he posted Friday asking followers if they supported the move.

Musk, the world’s richest man and a major political donor in 2024, said the new party would focus narrowly on influencing 2 to 3 Senate races and 8 to 10 House contests in 2026—enough, he claimed, to become a swing bloc on “contentious laws” and “ensure they serve the true will of the people.”

He added that the America Party would caucus independently and engage in legislative talks with both Republicans and Democrats. However, as of Saturday, no filing for the party appeared in the Federal Election Committee’s database.

The announcement comes after Musk’s public split with former ally Donald Trump, who recently pushed through his controversial “megabill”—a sweeping domestic policy package Musk has fiercely opposed.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill… that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk posted earlier in the week. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

The friction marks a dramatic shift in the Trump-Musk dynamic. Once close collaborators—Musk led Trump’s now-defunct “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE)—the two turned on each other over the scale and scope of Trump’s new legislative agenda. Musk formally stepped down from DOGE in May after his special government employee term ended.

While the America Party’s structure, funding, and legal status remain unclear, Musk’s involvement in congressional races could reshape tight contests. In 2024, he donated over $280 million, mostly to Trump’s presidential bid, but also to a slate of Republican candidates.

Musk has yet to name specific candidates or districts, but his next move is likely to be watched closely across both parties—especially as 2026 campaign season nears.