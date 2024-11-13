Top USTR contender Lighthizer seen to be a protectionist, drive hard bargains

Trade ties between India and the US could come under some strain with Robert Lighthizer likely to be appointed as the US Trade Representative once again under the President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration. A formal announcement however, is yet to be made.

Lighthizer, 77, served as the US Trade Representative in the first Trump administration from 2017 to 2021 as well and is seen to be a protectionist under whose term hefty tariffs on Chinese imports were imposed by the US. In India as well, he is seen as a tough negotiator and his return could lead to some amount of strain in bilateral trade relations.

A key concern now is if and how the proposed tariff hike is implemented by the Trump which includes a 60% hike in duties on Chinese imports and a 10% to 20% increase across the board for imports from all other countries. Worries are also now emerging on whether this would lead to retaliatory tariffs by other countries.

However, assuaging concerns, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal had recently highlighted that he had good relations with Lighthizer. “It would be great to have him come back as USTR. I'm sure he'll have an important position in the new Trump administration, and I can assure you… we have great times ahead in the India-US partnership,” Goyal had said at Business Today's Most Powerful Women 2024 event on November 8.

In an article in Foreign Affairs magazine in the July/ August 2020 edition, Lighthizer had termed India as a “troublesome” trading partner for the US at times.

“Letting India join the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (the precursor to the WTO) in 1948 with nearly a third of its industrial tariffs uncapped, for example, no doubt made sense to Cold Warriors, who thought that it would help bring India into the U.S. camp. Yet the negative repercussions of that decision persist to this day, now that India has become one of the world’s largest economies and, at times, a troublesome trading partner for the United States. Over the years, such concessions have piled up,” Lighthizer had written in the magazine at the time.

Policy watchers note that India and the US have had their fair share of issues in the first Trump Presidency as well although they have maintained their trading relationship. These include a dispute over medical devices, demand from the US for lower tariffs on agriculture produce and bikes and market access for dairy as well as chicken leg.

Effective June 5, 2019, the US has also withdrawn benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences for India, under which unilateral, non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory benefits are extended by some developed countries to developing countries.