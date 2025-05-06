Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard

The US Department of Education has announced a freeze on billions of dollars in future research grants and other financial aid to Harvard University. This decision comes as the Trump administration pressures the university to comply with various demands, including addressing antisemitism on campus and revising policies related to race consideration in admissions. "This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided," wrote Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

The Trump administration is leveraging federal funding to enforce policy changes across institutions, with Harvard being the latest to face such measures. Concerns have been raised about Harvard's commitment to academic excellence, with the administration criticising the employment of relatively few conservative faculty members. The administration's decision represents a shift in strategy, following previous challenges in freezing existing funds.

Harvard has opposed these demands, arguing they impose "unprecedented and improper control" over the university and threaten to "illegally" withhold funding essential for lifesaving research. The university has also emphasised its commitment to defending against "illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure," according to a spokesperson. Harvard has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, claiming the $2.3 billion funding suspension could severely impact patients, students, and essential research.

The funding freeze follows allegations of antisemitism on Harvard's campus during pro-Palestinian protests, which the Trump administration claims are antisemitic and supportive of extremism. The administration has begun reviewing nearly $9 billion in federal funding for Harvard and has demanded the banning of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices. Harvard rejected these demands, citing them as attacks on free speech and academic freedom while maintaining its stance against discrimination.

Harvard's lawsuit highlights the serious "real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, (and) researchers" due to the government's funding cuts, which threaten crucial medical and scientific research. Despite having a $53 billion endowment—the largest of any U.S. university—Harvard asserts that these funds are restricted, often used for financial aid and scholarships, thus underscoring the significance of federal funding for ongoing research projects.