Trump administration terminates IT services contracts worth $5.1 billion with Accenture, Deloitte, others

The Trump administration has ordered the termination of IT services contracts, valued at $5.1 billion, with companies such as Accenture and Deloitte.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the termination of the services. He said that the pacts "represent non-essential spending on third party consultants" for services Pentagon employees can perform. "These terminations represent $5.1 billion in wasteful spending ... and nearly $4 billion in estimated savings," he added.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk said at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday that he expects $150 billion in savings in FY2026 from the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

He had earlier said that DOGE could find $1 trillion in savings.

“Elon’s done a fantastic job. He is sitting here. I don’t care, I don’t need Elon for anything other than I happened to like him. I am telling you this guy did a fantastic job. I don’t need his car, I actually bought one. They said, ‘did you get a bargain’, and I said, ‘no give me the top price’. I paid a lot of money for that car, but honestly he makes a great car. You know what I do with it? I let people in the office drive it around,” he said to reporters.

Musk is also said to have made “personal appeals” to Trump against the tariffs imposed by the administration on the nation’s trading partners. According to a report in the Washington Post, Musk’s “attempted intervention” has not yielded success so far.