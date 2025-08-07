Trump calls for Intel CEO’s ouster amid alleged $200 million investments in Chinese chip firms

US President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, citing alleged conflicts of interest over his ties to Chinese companies.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s outburst followed concerns raised by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who flagged Lip-Bu Tan’s past business ties with Chinese firms. In a letter dated August 6 to Intel board chairman Frank Yeary, Cotton questioned whether Tan’s connections could pose risks to US national security.

A key point of scrutiny is Intel’s involvement in the Secure Enclave program, a defense initiative aimed at protecting the microchip supply chain. Cotton asked if Tan was required to divest from Chinese chip firms, especially those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or military.

According to a Reuters report, Tan — either directly or through venture funds he operates — has invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese manufacturing and semiconductor companies between March 2012 and December 2024. Some of these firms reportedly have ties to China’s military.

Responding to the report, an Intel spokesperson told Reuters: “Intel and Mr. Tan are deeply committed to the national security of the United States and the integrity of our role in the U.S. defense ecosystem.” The company said it would respond directly to Senator Cotton’s concerns.

While it is not illegal for US citizens to invest in Chinese companies, restrictions apply only to those listed on the Treasury Department’s Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.