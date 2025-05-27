Trump calls Putin ‘crazy’, Kremlin says everyone involved is emotional

The Kremlin, in a sharp retort to Donald Trump after he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gone absolutely CRAZY” and that “something has happened to him”, said that the US President is showing signs of emotional overload.

Putin’s spokesperson said Trump’s comments were connected to an “emotional overload” of everyone involved. “This is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions," he said.

Trump’s comments came after Russia, between Sunday evening and Monday morning, launched 355 drones against Ukraine, killing 10 people. The Ukrainian air force said it was the largest drone attack yet. Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said they destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones.

The US President, after the attack, said: “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy and said he is “doing his country no favours by talking the way he does”. “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not Trump’s,” he said, adding that he is only helping in put out the big and ugly fires.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump had said, "I don't know what's wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He's killing a lot of people. I'm not happy about that." Trump also mentioned the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing attacks in Ukraine. This attack was the biggest in terms of weapons fired, although previous strikes have resulted in higher casualties. Ukraine has also conducted drone attacks on Russia, including some targeting Moscow that temporarily closed the city's airports.

Trump has been urging both Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, which has lasted more than three years. However, the two sides remain far apart, and despite talks among major powers, the war is intensifying with Russian forces advancing in eastern Ukraine.