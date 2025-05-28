The 'Golden Dome' missile system could cost Canada $0 if...: Donald Trump's BIG offer for Ottawa

'Golden Dome' missile defence system, proposed by President Donald Trump, offers an intriguing proposition for Canada. Trump declared it would cost Canada $61 billion to join as a separate country. However, he suggested it could access the system for free if it agreed to become the 51st state of the United States.

The proposal, announced on Trump's Truth Social network, remains unanswered by Canadian officials, despite earlier interest from Canada in joining the system.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

"But (it) will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!"

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05.27.25 05:41 PM EST pic.twitter.com/XdQqIDb6De — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 27, 2025

Canada has a historical partnership with the US under the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), operating since the 1950s. As of 2022, Canada committed C$38.6 billion to modernise Norad, reflecting its stance on maintaining sovereignty in defence matters.

The 'Golden Dome' system, unveiled a week prior, aims to safeguard the US from a variety of threats, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The system's projected cost stands at $175 billion with plans to become operational by 2029. Notably, the technology, which involves space-based interceptors, remains largely unproven, raising questions about its feasibility and effectiveness.

Experts point out significant technical and political hurdles in the implementation of the 'Golden Dome'. They caution that the actual expenses might exceed Trump's estimates, given the complexities involved in deploying such advanced missile defence technologies. The absence of a formal response from Canada underscores the delicate balance between national defence priorities and sovereignty.

Trump's offer underscores the strategic implications for both nations. While Canada has shown an interest in advanced missile defence, the condition of relinquishing sovereignty by becoming an American state is a contentious issue. The longstanding Norad partnership highlights the importance of maintaining bilateral defence cooperation without compromising national autonomy.

The development marks another chapter in the complex US-Canada relationship, influenced by defence, trade, and sovereignty issues. As the 'Golden Dome' proposal develops, both nations must consider the technical, political, and financial ramifications of such a significant defence collaboration.