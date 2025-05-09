In anticipation of the upcoming important trade negotiations with China scheduled to start on Saturday, President Donald Trump may propose an 80% tariff on Chinese imports. In a social media post on Friday morning, Trump indicated that the decision could be subject to further discussions within his administration by mentioning US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is one of the U.S. officials set to speak with counterparts from China at a meeting in Switzerland.

A proposed 80% levy would represent a significant decrease from the current 145% tariff imposed on numerous Chinese products. Nonetheless, some may still consider this figure as restrictive to trade, especially when compared to the 10% base tariff outlined in the recent U.S.-U.K. trade pact announced on Thursday.

The intentions behind President Trump's advocacy for the 80% rate remain unclear, leaving uncertainties whether it is intended to be a permanent fixture in the U.S.-China trade relations or merely a negotiating tactic.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are slated to engage in discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend. These talks represent the first public discussions between the two largest economies in the world aimed at easing tensions from an ongoing trade dispute. Trump has previously imposed 145% tariffs on China, prompting Beijing's retaliatory measures with 125% duties on numerous American goods.

Trump hinted on Thursday that US tariffs on Chinese goods could potentially be reduced as the top trade officials from both nations gear up for dialogue.

"You can't get any higher. It's at 145, so we know it's coming down," he said, referring to the new import taxes of up to 145% imposed on China since he returned to the White House.

Trump made the comments during an event to unveil a tariffs deal with the UK - the first such agreement since he hit countries around the world with steep levies in April.

China stands as one of the United States' key trading partners. In 2024, the U.S. exported goods worth $143.5 billion to China, while importing goods valued at $438.9 billion, based on data from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Trump urged China to open its market to the USA, emphasizing the benefits it could yield. He stated, "CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON'T WORK ANYMORE!!!"