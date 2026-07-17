Trump Media may charge up to $100,000 a month for faster access to Truth Social posts: Report

US President Donald Trump's social media company is considering charging traders and investors as much as $100,000 per month for faster access to his Truth Social posts, according to a report by the Financial Times. The proposed service, called the Truth API, is aimed at hedge funds and proprietary trading firms that rely on ultra-fast access to market-moving information.

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As reported by the Financial Times, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has discussed the six-figure monthly pricing with prospective customers. The company believes there is strong demand among professional investors because Trump's posts frequently trigger sharp movements in global financial markets.

The announcement of the Truth API reportedly sparked criticism on Wall Street, with some traders raising concerns over the prospect of paying a company linked to the US President for quicker access to information capable of influencing markets.

"People will pay because they have to," a hedge fund executive told the Financial Times. "If you're behind on that news, you'll get crushed."

Professional trading firms routinely pay significant sums for low-latency market data services, where even milliseconds can provide a competitive advantage in responding to breaking news.

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TMTG, which is majority owned by the Trump family, operates Truth Social. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the report said.

Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

With nearly 12.9 million followers on Truth Social, Trump frequently uses the platform to comment on major geopolitical developments, including conflicts and US policy decisions, many of which may have had implications for financial markets.

The Financial Times report pointed out that Trump's posts have previously moved markets. Before his administration announced a pause on a broad set of tariffs last year, Trump wrote on Truth Social that it was "a great time to buy." Shortly afterwards, the S&P 500 surged 9.5% in one of its biggest single-day gains.

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Trump has also posted favorable comments about companies such as Nvidia and Apple, with those remarks contributing to rallies in their share prices, according to the report.

The report comes as Trump's financial disclosures showed he earned more than $2 billion in 2025, largely from cryptocurrency-related ventures, further highlighting the growing intersection between his business interests and financial markets.