Trump orders significant changes in US election process, mandates citizenship proof

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating significant changes to the US election process, requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and ensuring that all ballots are received on election day.

The order aims to address what Trump describes as a failure "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and directs states to collaborate with federal agencies to update voter lists and prosecute election crimes. States that do not comply may face reductions in federal funding.

The executive order has drawn swift reactions and is likely to encounter immediate legal challenges, as Democrats label it 'unlawful'. The order aligns with Trump's longstanding claims of election irregularities and fraud, particularly regarding mail-in voting, which he has consistently criticised. However, evidence supporting these claims remains minimal. The order echoes objectives of the Republican-backed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which also aimed to mandate proof of citizenship.

Supporters argue that the order is crucial for restoring public confidence in election integrity. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger remarked, "order ensures that only American citizens decide American elections."

Meanwhile, critics, including voting rights organisations, express concerns about potential disenfranchisement, particularly highlighting issues for voters who may not readily have access to citizenship documentation. A 2023 report indicated that 9% of eligible US citizens lack such proof.

The order's impact on mail-in ballots is significant, as 18 states and Puerto Rico currently accept mail-in ballots postmarked by election day, even if received later. Trump's stance on mail voting has been controversial; he has repeatedly alleged it is insecure. This latest move is part of a broader effort to tighten election security measures, despite mixed evidence regarding the prevalence of mail-in voting fraud.

Republicans have broadly supported the order, emphasising its necessity to safeguard election processes. However, the move is poised to stir significant debate and litigation, especially given states' traditional autonomy over election rules. Trump's declaration that "this will end it, hopefully" highlights his intent to address perceived election vulnerabilities, yet the broader political and legal implications remain to be seen.

