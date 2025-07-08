US President Donald Trump announced on the social media platform Truth Social that tariffs will be implemented on August 1, 2025. In a post on Tuesday, he stated that letters were sent to various countries yesterday and more will be sent in the coming days. The deadline for tariffs to commence remains unchanged and any payments will be due starting on the specified date without any extensions.

Trump also mentioned that he may consider flexibility in reaching deals with trading partners in response to the renewed trade war. Letters were issued to countries, including Japan and South Korea, indicating the imposition of higher tariffs. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

"As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier today, a senior government official informed Business Today that India and the United States have successfully reached a limited trade agreement.

The deal follows several weeks of intense negotiations, during which India reportedly stood firm on key demands. “We were prepared to absorb the impact of tariffs if the U.S. had remained inflexible,” the official said. “But Washington showed a willingness to engage, which allowed the deal to progress.”

The agreement is expected to cover specific sectors and may lay the groundwork for a broader trade pact in the future. According to sources, an official announcement could come within hours, possibly from U.S. President Donald Trump himself.

Tariff chart so far

The US has announced new tariff rates for imports from various countries. Goods from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia will now face a 25% tariff. South African and Bosnian imports will be subject to a 30% tariff, while goods from Indonesia will be hit with a 32% excise duty. Bangladesh and Serbia will face a 35% tariff, and Cambodia and Thailand will see a 36% tariff rate. Imports from Laos and Myanmar will be subject to a 40% duty. The president's letters indicate that these tariff levels may be adjusted in the future based on the country's relationship with the U.S.