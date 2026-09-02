Trump targets ‘birth tourism’; wants evidence of parental citizenship for children’s passports

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“The Department will require parental information and evidence of parental citizenship or immigration status” as part of the determination, the draft guidance said, as per a report in Reuters.

The order also denies citizenship in cases where a parent works for a foreign government in the US, is involved in fraud or commercial transactions to obtain citizenship, or is classified as an "alien enemy."

Currently, parents applying for passports for US-born children must establish parentage and provide photo identification but are not required to submit proof of citizenship. This move is part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown and follows an earlier executive order that was struck down by the Supreme Court for violating the 14th Amendment.

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Legal challenges to the latest order are underway. Lawyers representing affected children have asked federal judges to block the policy. During a recent hearing, US District Judge Deborah Boardman expressed doubts about the order and allowed revisions to the lawsuit for further consideration. The Justice Department has argued that the challenge is premature as public guidance on the order’s implementation has not yet been issued.