Trump tariffs: 6 countries get letters, 30% levy on Iraq, Algeria, Libya

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced fresh tariffs on six countries, issuing official letters detailing the measures. The new tariffs include a 30% levy on Iraq, Algeria, and Libya. These tariffs are set to take effect on August 1, unless negotiations lead to alternative agreements.

As per the Truth Social post on Wednesday, new import tariffs were imposed on six countries: Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines.

Advertisement

Here’s the country-wise tariff breakdown:

Algeria: 30%

Brunei: 25%

Iraq: 30%

Libya: 30%

Moldova: 25%

Philippines: 20%

This action follows Trump’s earlier notices to 14 countries, accusing them of fueling trade deficits and obstructing US exports. With the latest round, the total number of nations targeted under his widening tariff agenda has now risen to 20.

Negotiations for new trade agreements between the US and its trading partners commenced following the announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs by President Trump in April.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump remarked that “a letter means a deal,” emphasizing the significance of his recent communications. He separately confirmed that the new tariffs would be enforced from August 1, 2025, without any possibility of delay.

Advertisement

Posting on Truth Social, he wrote: “As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, and those that will follow today, tomorrow, and over the coming days, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. This date remains unchanged and will not be altered. In other words, all payments will become due starting AUGUST 1, 2025—no extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Speaking about BRICS, which includes India and China, Trump asserted that the bloc was created to “hurt” the United States and undermine the dollar. He warned that countries belonging to BRICS would be subject to a 10% tariff, stating, “They have to pay 10 per cent if they are in BRICS.”

Previously, Trump signed an executive order postponing the start date for most of these tariffs from the originally planned Wednesday to August 1, with China remaining the only exception still subject to the initial timeline.

Advertisement

These new tariffs are part of Trump’s broader strategy to realign global trade in favor of the United States. He contends that nations with ongoing trade surpluses exploit the US economy and has urged foreign businesses to shift manufacturing operations to American soil to sidestep the new tariffs.