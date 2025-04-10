'China does not seek a trade war...': China roars back after Trump imposes 125% tariff

China has stated that it is not actively pursuing conflict, but is prepared to face ongoing US tariff threats. In response to inquiries regarding the recent imposition of US levies, China's Foreign Ministry Lin Jian emphasized that although the country does not seek confrontation, it will take action if the United States persists with tark ff threats. Lin further asserted that China would not stand idly by if the legitimate rights and interests of its people were endangered.

“China does not seek a trade war, but it is not afraid of one,” said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press briefing. “The U.S. cause lacks public support and is doomed to fail.”

The US cause doesn’t win the support of the people and will end in failure,” Jian added.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared a 90-day halt on tariffs, but China was not included in this pause. In fact, the tariff rate for Chinese goods has now been raised to 125%.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

The 10% tariff that took effect last Saturday served as the standard rate for most nations. This is notably lower than the 20% tariff imposed by Trump on the EU, the 24% on imports from Japan, and the 25% on products from South Korea. Despite this, analysts have observed that the 10% tariff still represents an increase from previous tariffs implemented by the US government.