Trump thanks India, Reliance for backing historic $300 billion US refinery project in Texas

In a landmark announcement on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump thanked India and its largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for backing a groundbreaking investment that will create the first new oil refinery in the United States in 50 years. The refinery will be located in Brownsville, Texas, as part of a $300 billion deal designed to boost American energy production while strengthening ties with global partners.

"Thank you to our partners in India and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment," Trump said, unveiling the plans for the refinery, a pivotal move for the U.S. energy sector.

A historic leap for U.S. energy independence

Trump highlighted the significance of the Brownsville refinery as a major advancement toward US energy independence. "America is returning to REAL ENERGY DOMINANCE," Trump declared. "Today, I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the first new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas."

The president called the agreement a historic $300 billion deal, emphasising its immense scale as one of the largest in US history. Not only will the refinery help fuel domestic markets, but it will also enhance exports and play a crucial role in boosting national security.

"A new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, and boost American energy production," Trump added.

Leading the way in clean energy

The planned refinery, set to be located at the Port of Brownsville, is expected to become the cleanest refinery in the world. Trump highlighted that the project would provide billions of dollars in economic benefits, generating a substantial impact in the process.

Aligned with the America First strategy, the initiative is part of Trump’s broader efforts to attract investments to the U.S. energy sector by reducing regulations, cutting taxes, and encouraging large-scale projects. “It is because of our America First agenda, streamlining permits, and lowering taxes, that we have attracted billions of dollars in deals coming back to our nation,” Trump stated.

Economic boost for South Texas

In addition to its energy impact, the project will provide thousands of new jobs and significant economic growth to South Texas, an area in need of revitalisation. "It will power global exports and bring thousands of long-overdue jobs and growth to a region that deserves it," Trump noted.

He concluded by saying, “This is what American energy dominance looks like. America First, always."