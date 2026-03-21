Trump threatens airport crackdown, says ICE may be deployed for tighter security

US President Donald Trump said he may deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at airports to tighten security, warning of stricter action against illegal immigration if political opponents do not agree to what he described as stronger safety measures.

In a post on social media, Trump said airports must be made “free and safe again” and accused Democrats of blocking efforts to improve security. He stated that he would move ICE agents to airports, where they would carry out enforcement actions, including the arrest of illegal immigrants.

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Trump also claimed that certain states were facing security problems due to immigration policies and criticised political leaders in Minnesota, alleging that the situation had worsened under their administration. He specifically mentioned concerns about immigrants from Somalia, linking them to law and order issues, though he did not provide evidence in the post.

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate in the United States over immigration enforcement, border security and the role of federal agencies. Trump has repeatedly said he would take tougher steps on illegal immigration if returned to power, making the issue a key part of his political messaging.

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Trump on Iran war

Trump said on Friday that he is not interested in a ceasefire with Iran, signalling that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could continue for longer. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for Florida, Trump said, “We could have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

He claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened, saying the country no longer had a functioning navy, air force or adequate equipment. Trump added that the United States was close to achieving its objectives in the conflict and suggested that military operations in the region could soon begin to wind down.

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In a post on Truth Social later in the day, Trump wrote that the US was “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East.” He also said the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments, should be secured by countries that rely on it rather than the United States alone.

“The Strait will have to be guarded and policed by other nations who use it. The United States does not have to do it,” he said, adding that the US would help if requested but claimed it would not be necessary once Iran’s threat was eliminated.

Trump’s remarks came nearly three weeks into the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has widened into a broader regional confrontation. The fighting has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pushed oil prices higher and triggered volatility in global markets.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the US could end the war quickly but had chosen to continue the offensive. He also criticised NATO allies for not doing enough to help secure the shipping route and called on countries such as Japan and China to take a larger role, noting that most of the oil passing through the strait is bound for Asian markets.

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He also reiterated that he does not plan to send ground troops into Iran, although reports said additional US Marines could be deployed to the region to strengthen military presence.