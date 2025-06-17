Trump to exit G7 early amid Iran tensions, says 'everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran'

Just hours before a scheduled dinner with world leaders, US President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving the Group of Seven summit in Canada early, citing urgent developments in the Middle East. “I have to be back early, for obvious reasons,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline confirmed the decision on X, posting, “Much was accomplished, but due to developments in the Middle East, President Trump will leave tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

The sudden exit came alongside a flurry of statements from Trump on his Truth Social account. “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he wrote.

A senior US official later confirmed that Trump will not sign a proposed joint G7 statement urging de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. Despite that, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed the US president had extended “an offer for a ceasefire” aimed at easing tensions. “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange,” Macron said. “An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions.”

The summit, held in Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies, was already facing internal friction. Trump’s continued support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and tariff measures against G7 allies complicated consensus on issues ranging from Ukraine to artificial intelligence. According to diplomatic sources, the US has so far refused to approve any of the draft communiqués on key topics, casting doubt on whether any formal declarations will emerge.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Fox News that Trump still hopes for a nuclear deal with Iran, even as tensions with Israel escalate. “Our forces are positioned defensively in the region to maintain strength while working toward a peaceful resolution,” Hegseth said. “We certainly hope that outcome is achieved.”