Trump welcomes reports of India halting Russian oil imports, calls it a 'good step'

US President Donald Trump on Friday cautiously appreciated reports that Indian state-run refiners have stopped buying Russian oil, calling the move a “good step,” while noting he wasn’t sure the claim was accurate.

“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens,” Trump said, responding to a question about possible penalties or outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His remarks came days after the Trump administration announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian crude and unresolved trade barriers. The White House has since ramped up pressure on nations still engaging with Russia’s energy sector amid the Ukraine conflict.

India, which is the world’s third-largest oil importer, emerged as a major buyer of discounted Russian crude after Western sanctions on Moscow in 2022. But on Thursday, reports suggested Indian state-run refiners, including Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, had halted purchases due to falling discounts and logistical bottlenecks. The Indian government has not officially confirmed the reports.

Trump’s Friday comment follows his earlier criticism of India and Russia’s economic trajectory. In a recent post, he dismissed both countries as “dead economies,” adding, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

India responded by reaffirming its strategic ties with Moscow. “India and Russia share a steady and time-tested partnership,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. He also reiterated that India’s relationship with the United States remains strong and resilient.

Jaiswal said New Delhi remains confident the India-US partnership “will continue to move forward despite current tensions.”