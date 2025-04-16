Trump’s latest threat to Harvard University: ‘Should lose tax-exempt status, taxed as political entity’

US President Donald Trump, after freezing $2.3 billion funding for Harvard, has issued a new threat to the university. He said Harvard should perhaps lose its ‘tax-exempt status’ and be taxed as a political entity.

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST! (sic),” said Trump on Truth Social.

This comes after the university received the support of former US President Barack Obama and Barnie Sanders. “No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Harvard President Alan Garber said in a statement.

Harvard acknowledged that it received an “updated and expanded list of demands” from the Trump administration, asking it to comply if it intended to maintain its funding. Garber said in the statement that the Trump administration’s intention is not to work with them to address allegations of antisemitism. “Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard,” he said.

Barack Obama, supporting Harvard said the university has set an example for other institutions by rejecting an “unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom”.

Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and… https://t.co/gAu9UUqgjF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2025

“Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump’s authoritarianism. Other universities should follow their lead. And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law,” said Sanders.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump wants Harvard University to apologise for alleged antisemitic incidents against Jewish American students on its campus. She accused Harvard and other institutions of breaching Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination by entities receiving federal funding based on race or national origin.

Under Title VI, federal funds can only be withdrawn following a detailed investigation, hearings, and a 30-day notice to Congress.

Some professors and students argue that protests are wrongly associated with antisemitism, serving as a pretext for unconstitutional actions against academic freedoms.

Separately, Columbia University in New York City, has agreed to enter negotiations to revise its protest regulations. This follows the Trump administration's announcement last month of terminating grants and contracts worth $400 million, primarily intended for medical and scientific research.

