Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to resign after Signal chat fallout: Report

United States National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is expected to depart the Trump administration in the coming days, according to multiple media reports. His resignation would mark the first significant personnel change since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

Waltz’s departure follows a recent controversy involving the inadvertent inclusion of a journalist in a secure Signal chat that contained sensitive discussions about possible US military actions in Yemen. Waltz acknowledged the error and stated he took “full responsibility” for the leak.

President Trump has publicly defended Waltz, as well as others associated with the Signal exchange, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth has faced bipartisan calls for resignation following the incident.

Alex Wong, Waltz’s deputy and a former State Department official with expertise in Asia policy, is also expected to leave his position. Wong previously focused on North Korea during Trump’s first term.

It remains unclear who will succeed Waltz as national security adviser. However, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has played roles in both Russia-Ukraine and Middle East diplomacy, is among those under consideration, according to one source.

The position of national security adviser is considered one of the most critical in the White House, serving as the president’s principal adviser on foreign threats and national defense strategy.

Upon appointing Waltz, President Trump described him as an “expert on threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism.” Waltz was among the first individuals appointed to senior roles following Trump’s re-election. In Trump’s previous term, three out of four national security advisers were dismissed.

Prior to joining the administration, Waltz represented Florida’s sixth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 until his resignation in January. During his time in Congress, he served on the Intelligence, Armed Services, and Foreign Affairs committees.

Waltz is a retired officer from the US Army and National Guard, concluding a 27-year military career with the rank of Colonel.