Trump’s travel ban on 12 countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Iran comes into effect

US President Donald Trump's new travel ban, affecting citizens from 12 countries, took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday. This move is part of a broader immigration policy aimed at safeguarding the nation from what Trump describes as 'foreign terrorists.' Countries under the ban include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In addition to the full ban, Trump has imposed partial travel restrictions on seven other nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. These restrictions involve limitations on various visa categories due to high visa overstay rates and insufficient cooperation with US law enforcement.

Trump has justified the bans by citing security risks, including a recent incident in Colorado involving an Egyptian national, although Egypt is not on the banned list. He stated, “I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people.” Critics argue the ban predominantly affects African and Muslim-majority nations, echoing sentiments from similar past measures. Some geopolitical experts questioned his decision to include Myanmar but leave Pakistan out of the list.

Chad's President, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, announced a retaliatory measure, ceasing the issuance of visas to US citizens. He stated, “Chad has neither planes to offer nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride.”

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said, "Trump’s entry ban on visitors from 12 countries includes Myanmar (where the US is aiding anti-junta rebels), but excludes terrorism-hub Pakistan, indicating his embrace of the Deep State approach to India’s neighborhood,"

The White House asserted that the proclamation 'fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries found to be deficient with regard to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States.'

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, label the ban draconian and unconstitutional. US Representative Ro Khanna commented, “Trump's travel ban on citizens from over 12 countries is draconian and unconstitutional. People have a right to seek asylum.”

The travel ban is a continuation of Trump's immigration policies from his first term, which barred travellers from several Muslim-majority countries. This latest action is seen as a return to strict immigration controls, potentially impacting international relations and individuals seeking entry for various purposes.