Tsunami watch: San Francisco, LA, Seattle, San Diego in path of waves after 8.7 Russia earthquake

A powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Wednesday, triggering a Tsunami Watch for the entire U.S. West Coast and full evacuation orders in Japan and parts of Alaska.

Tsunami waves are expected to begin striking the West Coast overnight, with potential landfall times released by the Tsunami Warning Center. In California and Oregon, wave arrival is projected between 11:40 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. Pacific Time, depending on location.

Advertisement

Related Articles

POTENTIAL WAVE ARRIVAL TIMES:

Port Angeles / Astoria: 11:40 PM PT (2:40 AM ET)

Gold Beach / Eureka: 11:40 PM PT

San Francisco: 12:40 AM PT (3:40 AM ET)

Malibu / San Diego: 1:05 AM PT (4:05 AM ET)

“Prepare to evacuate if upgraded to a Tsunami Warning,” authorities warned, urging residents to monitor emergency alerts and stay away from beaches, harbors, and marinas. Officials emphasized that the first wave may not be the largest.

Japan has already begun experiencing tsunami effects, with waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) projected to hit its eastern coastline. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an evacuation directive, stating: “Damage due to tsunami waves is expected. Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place.”

Advertisement

In the U.S., Alaska has been elevated to full Tsunami Warning status. Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management has called for partial evacuations along its coastal zones, with officials warning of destructive tsunami waves as high as 3 meters. Guam is also under threat, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center forecasting waves up to 10 feet.

Russian authorities confirmed tsunami activity along Kamchatka’s eastern coast, reporting waves as high as 4 meters. No immediate reports of casualties have been released, but infrastructure damage in remote areas is expected.

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS FOR WEST COAST RESIDENTS:

Stay off beaches and away from waterfronts

Monitor NOAA and local emergency services

Prepare essential evacuation kits

Identify high-ground evacuation routes

Be ready to move quickly if the watch becomes a warning

A tsunami, unlike a single wave, comes in multiple powerful surges that can cause massive coastal flooding, infrastructure collapse, and loss of life. Emergency agencies stress: Do not return to low-lying areas until official all-clear signals are given.