US Elections 2024: Donald Trump goes for a big TikTok twist, says he will save the app if re-elected

In a surprising reversal, former US President and current 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has pledged to "save" TikTok if re-elected, despite having banned the platform during his time in office. Trump, who famously issued an executive order to block the Chinese-owned app in 2020, now claims he’s the man to keep TikTok alive in the US.

Related Articles

“For all of those who want to save TikTok in America, vote Trump,” he declared in a video on Truth Social. “The other side is closing it up, but I’m now a big star on TikTok. We’re not doing anything with TikTok, but the other side is going to close it up,” he added, taking a jab at the Biden administration’s hardline stance.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill that threatens TikTok’s survival in the US unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells it to an American firm. This has prompted Trump’s pivot to “saving” the app—a move widely seen as a strategy to win over younger voters. Trump has also been engaging with Gen Z and millennials through interviews with Twitch stars like Adin Ross, showing his focus on social media influence.

Back in 2020, Trump banned TikTok, citing national security concerns over alleged data sharing with the Chinese government—a claim the company has consistently denied. Although the ban was overturned in court, the issue remains controversial, with TikTok already banned on US government devices, including those used by the military.

But fast-forward to 2024, and Trump himself has become a TikTok sensation. Since joining the platform in June, he’s racked up over 10 million followers, transforming from a fierce critic to one of its biggest stars.

Could Trump’s TikTok redemption arc help him win the White House again? Time will tell.