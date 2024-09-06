US Elections 2024: Trouble for Donald Trump as prosecutors set to drop bombshell evidence on election interference case ahead of 2024 showdown

Prosecutors could unveil previously unseen evidence in the federal election interference case against Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The schedule laid out in federal court on Thursday sets key dates for the release of evidentiary disclosures, which could significantly impact the 2024 race.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office will begin filing evidentiary disclosures on September 10, followed by further supporting materials on September 26, related to arguments surrounding Trump’s presidential immunity. These disclosures may include grand jury transcripts and other materials that were not part of the original indictment. The evidence could shed new light on Trump’s 2020 campaign activities and the events of January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

While some of this evidence could be withheld from the public, parts may be released, potentially affecting public opinion during a critical moment in the election cycle. Prosecutors noted their intention to file an initial brief with “substantial exhibits,” but it remains unclear how much of this evidence will be available for public scrutiny.

The court hearing on Thursday, marked by tension between Trump’s legal team, federal prosecutors, and Judge Tanya Chutkan, highlighted the ongoing legal battles. Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, expressed concerns over the schedule, citing the “sensitive” nature of the upcoming election. However, Judge Chutkan responded, emphasizing that the court’s focus remains on the trial, not the electoral process.

The case, which has already seen multiple delays, revolves around questions of presidential immunity. The Supreme Court has ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution related to their core constitutional powers, but the scope of that protection remains unclear. Judge Chutkan will have to determine whether Trump’s actions, including conversations with former Vice President Mike Pence, fall under this immunity.

Pence’s closed-door testimony to the grand jury in April 2023 could play a pivotal role in the case, as Smith’s team may rely on it to strengthen the charges against Trump. The trial’s timeline, and the potential release of new evidence, could make the election interference case a major storyline leading up to November’s presidential election.