US extends visa appointment cancellations at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore missions to March 6

The US Embassy in Islamabad has extended the suspension of visa services across Pakistan, cancelling all appointments at its embassy and consulates through Friday, March 6, citing the prevailing security situation.

In its latest update, the embassy said: “Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 3, 2026

The announcement follows an earlier decision to halt all visa interviews and American Citizen Services on March 2 after violent protests erupted near US diplomatic facilities.

At the time, the embassy had stated: “UPDATE: All appointments for U.S. visas and American Citizen Services are canceled for today, March 2, at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore.”

Security alert over protests

In a separate security alert, US officials said they were closely tracking unrest around their facilities.

Advertisement

“We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the U.S. Consulates General in Lahore and violent protests at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at U.S. Embassy Islamabad and U.S. Consulate General Peshawar. U.S. government personnel have been directed to restrict their movements until further notice.”

The embassy also issued safety guidance to American citizens in Pakistan.

“We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news, observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date.”

Clarifying the scope of cancellations earlier, the mission had said: “Due to protest activity around the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, and the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, all appointments for U.S. visas and American Citizen Services are canceled for tomorrow, March 2.”

Advertisement

Under “Actions to Take,” the advisory instructed:

“Avoid areas of large public gatherings.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Monitor email and local media for further updates regarding appointments at all locations.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.”

Deadly unrest in Karachi

The disruptions follow widespread unrest triggered after coordinated US-Israel strikes resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Karachi, protests escalated into clashes with security forces, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 120 injured.

According to rescue officials from the Edhi Foundation, several of the deceased had gunshot wounds. “We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi’s civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service told AFP, adding that most bodies had bullet wounds.