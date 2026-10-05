US healthcare shortage: Raja Krishnamoorthi introduces bills to help immigrant doctors, nurses

It would also make the National Health Service Corps accessible to non-US-citizen immigrants. The bill covers professions including dental hygienists, dietitians, medical technologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, respiratory therapists and speech-language pathologists.

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Support for foreign-trained doctors

The Internationally Trained Physicians Assistance Act focuses on doctors who received their medical education outside the United States. It would encourage states to create temporary licensing programmes, allowing internationally trained physicians to practise under supervision while completing the education, training and certification required for a US medical licence.

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The proposal also seeks guaranteed medical residency slots for internationally trained doctors in medically underserved communities. In addition, it proposes grants to help cover costs such as exam preparation, testing, certification, English-language classes and case management for doctors who need financial support.

Lawmakers’ statements

Congressman Adam Smith said thousands of skilled nurses, doctors and health professionals in the US are unable to use their expertise because their qualifications are not recognised and they face barriers to obtaining licences. “At the same time, our health care system is stretched thin and patients are waiting longer for care,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, said qualified immigrants should have the opportunity to put their training to work while caring for patients. “When we make better use of the talent already in our communities, we strengthen our health care system and expand access to care,” he said.

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Why it matters

The lawmakers cited a 2022 Migration Policy Institute study, which found that 2.1 million college-educated immigrants in the US were unemployed or underemployed. They also cited the Association of American Medical Colleges’ projection of a shortfall of up to 48,000 primary-care physicians by 2034.

The bills have been endorsed by organisations including World Education Services, Upwardly Global, the International Medical Graduates Academy and the Seattle Indian Health Board. The proposals will now need to pass through Congress before any changes can take effect.