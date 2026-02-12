US House backs resolution against Trump’s Canada tariffs in a rare split

A narrow vote in the U.S. House of Representatives has delivered a rare setback to President Donald Trump’s trade policy. Lawmakers voted 219–211 to approve a resolution disapproving of his tariffs on Canada, marking an unusual rebuke in the Republican-controlled chamber.

The measure seeks to terminate Trump’s use of a national emergency declaration to impose punitive tariffs on Canadian goods. Six Republicans joined all but one Democrat in backing the resolution.

Though largely symbolic in the House, where Republicans hold a slim 218–214 majority, the vote signals unease within the president’s party. The resolution stands a realistic chance in the Senate, which has twice voted to block tariffs on Canada despite a Republican majority there.

However, the measure is unlikely to become law. Overriding an expected Trump veto would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers, a threshold that appears out of reach, as most Republicans have remained aligned with the president’s trade stance.

The House vote came a day after three Republicans sided with Democrats to narrowly defeat an effort by party leaders to block legislative challenges to the tariffs.

Members of Congress have increasingly voiced concerns about rising consumer costs and the impact on businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

‘Canada isn’t a threat’

Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who introduced the resolution, framed the measure as a response to household cost pressures and questioned the administration’s justification for declaring a drug-related national emergency.

"Canada isn't a threat. Canada is our friend. Canada is our ally," Meeks said in a House speech before the vote.

President Trump had warned that any Republican who opposed the tariffs would "seriously suffer the consequences come Election time."

He also criticised Canada’s trade practices, writing on social media: "They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border,"

Some lawmakers have objected to the president’s repeated use of executive authority to impose tariffs, arguing that the U.S. Constitution assigns trade powers to Congress.

Economic studies have estimated the household impact of the tariffs. The Yale Budget Lab said last month that the annual median cost of the Trump administration’s tariffs stands at around $1,400 per U.S. household. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimated the cost at $1,000 per household in 2025, rising to $1,300 this year.

Trump launched a tariff confrontation with Canada shortly after beginning his second term in January 2025. In February 2025, he ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. In August, he signed an executive order raising tariffs to 35% on goods not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The administration linked the move to what it described as Canada’s failure to curb fentanyl smuggling. But both Canada’s government and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have said that shipments from Canada account for less than 1% of fentanyl found on U.S. streets.

(With inputs from Reuters)