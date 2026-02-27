US-Iran tensions: US authorises evacuation of non-essential staff from Israel amid rising concerns

The United States Department of State has authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their family members from its mission in Israel, citing escalating security concerns amid heightened regional tensions.

In a travel advisory update issued by the US Embassy Jerusalem, the department said: “On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.”

The advisory added that, “in response to security incidents and without advance notice, the US Embassy may further restrict or prohibit US government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank.” It also noted that individuals may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights remain available.

The move comes as high-stakes talks between Washington and Tehran over the future of Iran’s nuclear programme ended on Thursday without a breakthrough. The negotiations, closely watched by global powers, concluded without a deal even as the White House weighs the possibility of a military operation that could mark its largest intervention in the Middle East in decades.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said “good progress” had been made during the discussions, while mediators from Oman indicated that negotiations are expected to resume at a technical level next week in Vienna. However, there was no immediate sign that the two sides had narrowed differences on key sticking points, including Iran’s right to enrich uranium and the future of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

Earlier, India had also issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel, urging them to exercise caution, avoid non-essential travel to sensitive areas, and remain vigilant in view of the evolving security situation. The advisory asked Indian nationals to follow instructions from local authorities and stay in touch with the Indian mission for updates and assistance.