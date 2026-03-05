US-Iran war: Senate rejects resolution to curb Trump’s powers as Iran strikes continue

Efforts to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations in Iran have been defeated in the US Senate, allowing the administration to proceed with its campaign as fighting in the region intensifies.

A bipartisan resolution invoking the War Powers Act was voted down 53-47, largely along party lines. The measure sought to require congressional approval for continued US military action in Iran and would have effectively halted operations if lawmakers did not authorise them.

Democrats backing the proposal argued that the president had moved ahead with military strikes without sufficient consultation with Congress and had provided inconsistent explanations for the decision to attack. Most Republicans opposed the resolution, although some indicated their position could change if the conflict expands in the coming weeks.

The vote came as US and Israeli forces continue coordinated strikes that began on Saturday. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned states across the Gulf.

Cross-party votes

Two senators broke ranks during Wednesday’s vote. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against the resolution, while Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky supported it.

Apart from those defections, lawmakers largely voted along party lines.

Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine opposed the measure, saying afterwards that approving it at this stage would undermine US troops and send the wrong signal during an ongoing conflict.

"At this juncture, providing unequivocal support to our service members is critically important, as is ongoing consultation by the administration with Congress," she said.

Before the vote, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticised the administration’s handling of the conflict and urged lawmakers to back the resolution.

"Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?"

War timeline uncertain

With the conflict entering a new phase, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the fighting could continue for up to eight weeks, significantly longer than the timeframe initially suggested by Trump.

The failed Senate vote does not end the debate. The same legislation is expected to be taken up in the House of Representatives, though it faces difficult odds there as well.

Congressional authority debate

Under US law, the president has the authority to launch military action without a formal declaration of war, but Congress must be notified within 48 hours of hostilities beginning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration complied with that requirement. Congressional leadership was informed before the initial strikes, and Trump later sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday, though the president maintained that such notification was not required.

Trump has previously authorised military operations without direct congressional approval, including strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year and the operation that led to the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Rubio defended the administration’s interpretation of presidential authority.

"To begin with, no presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as constitutional – not Republican presidents, not Democratic presidents," Rubio, a former senator, said.