US launches fresh probes into Harvard: Race, antisemitism allegations under lens

The Trump administration has stepped up its scrutiny of Harvard University, launching two fresh investigations into the Ivy League institution as tensions between the federal government and top US universities deepen.

The US Education Department said its civil rights office "opened two new investigations into Harvard University amid allegations that it continues to discriminate against students on the basis of race, colour, and national origin" in violation of federal law.

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Admissions practices and campus climate under review

According to the department, one probe will examine whether Harvard continues to use race-based preferences in admissions, despite the US Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling that ended affirmative action in higher education.

The second investigation will look into allegations of antisemitism on campus.

Last year, internal task forces at Harvard reported that both Jewish and Muslim students had experienced bigotry and abuse.

Harvard pushes back

Responding to the latest move, a Harvard spokesperson said the university is "firmly committed to confronting antisemitism" and has taken steps to "prevent harassment and discrimination."

The spokesperson also rejected claims of bias in admissions, stating that Harvard complies with federal law and the Supreme Court’s decision.

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"We are reviewing the US Department of Education's latest actions, which represent the government's latest retaliatory actions against Harvard for its refusal to surrender our independence and constitutional rights," the spokesperson said.

Legal battle widens

The new probes come amid a broader legal confrontation between the Trump administration and Harvard.

The administration recently sued the university, seeking to recover billions of dollars over claims that it failed to protect Jewish students. A separate lawsuit filed earlier accused Harvard of not complying with a federal investigation and sought documents related to its admissions practices.

A resolution between the two sides remains uncertain.

Wider crackdown on universities

The action against Harvard is part of a wider push by the Trump administration to tighten oversight of universities, particularly over pro-Palestinian protests, diversity initiatives, and campus policies.

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Trump has repeatedly described such protests as antisemitic, while critics argue that the government is conflating criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza with antisemitism.

Some universities have already reached settlements with the administration. Columbia University, for instance, agreed to pay over $200 million to resolve similar investigations.

Academic experts have raised concerns that such agreements could create a precedent for what they describe as “pay-to-play” settlements.

At the same time, critics have noted that the administration has not launched comparable probes into allegations of Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian bias, adding to the broader debate over academic freedom and federal oversight.