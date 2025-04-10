scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
Bears strengthen grip on US market: S&P 500 down 6%, Dow plunges 2,162 points, Nasdaq slumps 6.5%

Feedback

Bears strengthen grip on US market: S&P 500 down 6%, Dow plunges 2,162 points, Nasdaq slumps 6.5%

The selloff intensified after the White House confirmed to CNBC that the cumulative tariff rate on Chinese imports would total 145%. That includes a new 125% duty layered on top of a 20% tariff previously imposed in response to the fentanyl crisis.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The dollar index fell 1.8% as traders rushed to the safe-haven yen, pushing the dollar down to 144.34 yen. The dollar index fell 1.8% as traders rushed to the safe-haven yen, pushing the dollar down to 144.34 yen.

Wall Street’s brief celebration came to a halt on April 10, as US stocks gave up half of the gains from the prior day’s historic rally. The retreat followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on select tariffs — an olive branch that did little to ease investor jitters. Despite the reprieve, concerns flared as Trump kept a sharply higher tariff rate aimed squarely at China, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 dropped 6%, the Nasdaq Composite slid 6.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,162 points, or 5.3% on a intraday basis.

Heavyweights Apple and Tesla led the decline, falling more than 7% and 11%, respectively. Nvidia shed over 8%, while Meta Platforms retreated more than 7%.

Investor anxiety surged, with Wall Street’s 'fear gauge' — the CBOE Volatility Index — spiking 20 points to 53.67.

The selloff intensified after the White House confirmed to CNBC that the cumulative tariff rate on Chinese imports would total 145%. That includes a new 125% duty layered on top of a 20% tariff previously imposed in response to the fentanyl crisis.

Currency markets reflected the panic. The dollar index fell 1.8% as traders rushed to the safe-haven yen, pushing the dollar down to 144.34 yen. The euro rallied over 2% to 1.12 against the greenback.

Investors and traders had anticipated that the tariffs would boost the dollar, but instead the US currency has fallen more than 2% since President Trump unveiled his full trade policy last week, CNBC reported.

Adding to the surprise, US consumer prices fell unexpectedly in March — the first monthly decline in nearly five years. The consumer price index slipped 0.1% after a 0.2% rise in February, driven by cheaper gasoline and used vehicles, according to the Labor Department.

Published on: Apr 10, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement