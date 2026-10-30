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US midterms: Musk predicts 'one party state' under 2028 Democratic sweep amid low Trump approval

US midterms: Musk predicts 'one party state' under 2028 Democratic sweep amid low Trump approval

Taking to social media, Musk — who has heavily backed Republican efforts this election cycle — outlined his fears should Democrats capture the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives simultaneously in 2028. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:03 PM IST
US midterms: Musk predicts 'one party state' under 2028 Democratic sweep amid low Trump approvalMusk’s political intervention lands at a precarious time for the administration, as President Donald Trump faces a difficult political climate ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has issued a stark warning to American voters, declaring that a clean sweep by Democrats in the 2028 presidential and congressional elections would spell "game over for America" and mark the "end of democracy in any meaningful sense".

Musk's remarks come as the country heads into high-stakes November midterms, with President Donald Trump battling sliding approval ratings and mounting legislative pressure.

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Taking to social media, Musk — who has heavily backed Republican efforts this election cycle — outlined his fears should Democrats capture the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives simultaneously in 2028.

According to Musk, a unified Democratic government would enact structural shifts to cement control, including:

  • Statehood expansion: Granting statehood to Washington DC, and Puerto Rico to secure a lasting Senate majority. 
  • Immigration overhaul: Opening borders and legalizing undocumented immigrants currently living in the US to build a permanent voter base. 
  • Court packing: Increasing the size of the Supreme Court to secure an immediate judicial majority. 

"This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word," Musk wrote on X, urging voters to secure at least 51 Republican senators to block any such future trajectory.

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Trump’s slumping approval & Democratic momentum 

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Musk’s political intervention lands at a precarious time for the administration, as President Donald Trump faces a difficult political climate ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Recent national tracking paints a challenging picture for the incumbent administration:

  • Approval ratings: President Trump’s approval rating hovers near historic lows for a midterms cycle, sitting around 32% to 33% in major national polling (such as Reuters/Ipsos and ABC News/Washington Post surveys), while registering roughly 40% among likely voters in alternative surveys like the Marist Poll. 
  • Congressional generic ballot: Democrats maintain a clear advantage heading into the final stretch, holding an 8- to 11-point lead over Republicans in national congressional preference polls as voters grapple with cost-of-living pressures and economic anxieties. 

With Republicans fighting fiercely to retain their legislative majorities, high-profile figures like Musk are doubling down on mobilizing the conservative base to alter the momentum before polling stations open.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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