US midterms: Musk predicts 'one party state' under 2028 Democratic sweep amid low Trump approval

Taking to social media, Musk — who has heavily backed Republican efforts this election cycle — outlined his fears should Democrats capture the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives simultaneously in 2028.

According to Musk, a unified Democratic government would enact structural shifts to cement control, including:

Statehood expansion: Granting statehood to Washington DC, and Puerto Rico to secure a lasting Senate majority.

Immigration overhaul: Opening borders and legalizing undocumented immigrants currently living in the US to build a permanent voter base.

Court packing: Increasing the size of the Supreme Court to secure an immediate judicial majority.

"This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word," Musk wrote on X, urging voters to secure at least 51 Republican senators to block any such future trajectory.

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My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Trump’s slumping approval & Democratic momentum

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Musk’s political intervention lands at a precarious time for the administration, as President Donald Trump faces a difficult political climate ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Recent national tracking paints a challenging picture for the incumbent administration:

Approval ratings: President Trump’s approval rating hovers near historic lows for a midterms cycle, sitting around 32% to 33% in major national polling (such as Reuters/Ipsos and ABC News/Washington Post surveys), while registering roughly 40% among likely voters in alternative surveys like the Marist Poll.

Congressional generic ballot: Democrats maintain a clear advantage heading into the final stretch, holding an 8- to 11-point lead over Republicans in national congressional preference polls as voters grapple with cost-of-living pressures and economic anxieties.

With Republicans fighting fiercely to retain their legislative majorities, high-profile figures like Musk are doubling down on mobilizing the conservative base to alter the momentum before polling stations open.