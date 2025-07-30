US on alert: 12-foot tsunami could slam Hawaii, West Coast under threat after 8.8 Russian quake

Tsunami sirens are blaring across Hawaii tonight as emergency officials warn of waves up to 12 feet following a catastrophic 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has confirmed the threat is real and imminent.

Residents in Hawaii’s coastal and low-lying areas are being told to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. “Tsunami waves between 3 and 12 feet are possible,” officials said. Impact could begin at any moment.

The situation has intensified rapidly. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake as 8.0, then upgraded it to 8.7, and now 8.8, triggering alerts across the Pacific. Multiple aftershocks, including a 6.9 and 6.3, have struck near the Russian coast.

TSUNAMI ADVISORIES SPREAD ACROSS U.S. WEST COAST

California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and parts of coastal Alaska are now under tsunami advisory, with emergency agencies warning of possible coastal flooding and dangerous currents.

The advisory includes:

San Francisco Bay

Columbia River estuary

Haida Gwaii

Eureka

Astoria

People are being urged to stay off beaches, out of harbors and marinas, and to monitor official alerts. Even though the tsunami watch for Southeast Alaska has been canceled, the Aleutian Islands remain under full tsunami warning, where waves could strike with little notice.

Tsunami Arrival Times (Approximate):

Los Angeles Harbor: 11:20 p.m. PT

Newport Beach: 11:25 p.m. PT

Seattle: 11:40 p.m. PT

San Francisco: 12:40 a.m. PT

Malibu: 1:05 a.m. PT

Hawaii: 7:17 p.m. HST

Authorities across multiple states are coordinating response efforts. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in California confirmed they are actively monitoring impacts and potential escalation.

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS:

Evacuate if instructed

Move to higher ground

Avoid all coastal zones

Do not return until all-clear is given

The tsunami threat is ongoing, and further wave activity is expected. Remain vigilant.