US ports strike queers the pitch for presidential hopefuls

The impact of the largest ever work stoppage in the United States is causing a political tsunami beyond boardrooms. The indefinite strike by nearly 50,000 workers at ports on the east coast of the US and in the Gulf Coast region is blowing up into a major political issue, especially as it comes just a month ahead of presidential elections in the country.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation is critical as it could have a huge impact on the electability of the party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Even though the current vice-president can do little about the strike, she will either share the blame or the take the credit for the administration’s handling of the crisis.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has found another anchor in the industrial action for his narrative that Americans are facing the pain of unprecedented inflation and that the strike would never have happened on his watch.

The strike impacts two crucial swing states – Pennsylvania and Georgia. The two hold a total of 35 electoral votes, which could be crucial for either of the candidates crossing the halfway mark of 270 votes.

Democrats, Republicans find a common cause

The two political parties in the US have, nevertheless, managed to find a common cause in the ongoing strike. Both Biden and Trump agree the villain are overseas companies.

“Foreign ocean carriers have made record profits since the pandemic, when Longshoremen put themselves at risk to keep ports open,” the US President said in a statement on October 1. Trump agreed, saying, “American workers should be able to negotiate for better wages, especially since the shipping companies are mostly foreign flag vessels.”

Both parties have also held back from any strong-arm tactics against the striking port workers. Biden has ruled out using a 1947 law that allows the President to force dockworkers to resume operations while negotiations continue. Trump’s campaign also refused to comment whether he would have invoked the law if he were President.

Not just about money

The striking workers believe they hold the aces at the negotiation table.

“I will cripple you,” Harold Daggett, the head of the International Longshoremen's Association warned in a widely viewed video posted on social media. He explained that his workers can bring imports on the East Coast to a standstill, and also listed what the strike would mean for the US economy week by week. Daggett highlighted that car sellers will soon have fewer products to sell and construction projects, which rely on imported steel, will slow down significantly.

Interestingly, though wages tops the list of demands made by the striking dockworkers, it may not be the decider. Some of the dockworkers earn more than $150,000 annually.

“We are now demanding a $5 an hour increase in wages for each of the six years of a new Master Contract,” said Daggett, adding, “Plus, we want absolute airtight language that there will be no automation or semi-automation.”

The second part of Daggett’s statement is what the striking workers could be really seeking. Automation at ports has emerged as a real threat to workers with robots taking over more jobs from humans. Ports in Asia and Europe are already highly automated compared with their US counterparts.

Businesses demand action

The striking workers control operations at ports which account for more than half of America’s import and export volumes. Businesses fear that a prolonged strike would cause shipping delays and increased prices at a time when they are trying to ensure an unbroken supply chain for the festive season.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors called on the White House earlier this week to “to act decisively, end the strike, reopen the ports and ensure the U.S. remains a leader in global trade.”

Impact of the strike

The massive strike has the power to impact the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. The Fed recently announced a 50 basis point cut in interest rates, first in more than 4 years. According to S&P, the disruptions will put upward pressure on prices and could complicate the US central bank’s inflation projections and the unwinding of its policy.

The implications are huge for trade. Shipping major AP Moller-Maersk has said the strike will hit supply chains and lead to delays in cargo movement, increased costs, and logistical challenges for businesses relying on East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, another shipping company, have plans to implement a disruption surcharge on cargo moving to and from the affected ports. Hapag-Lloyd has announced a $1,000 surcharge and said it has contingency plans in place to mitigate disruptions to customer supply chains and is revising its vessel schedules.

Analysts believe that fresh fruits and vegetables will be some of the first consumer products to see a rise in prices. This is because inventories are kept low and produce is shipped just in time. The affected ports control around 30 percent of exports and 73 percent of agricultural imports into US. The most significant disruptions would be felt in containerised agricultural exports, which make up just over 30 percent of US waterborne agricultural exports by volume. The remaining 70 percent are raw, unprocessed commodities such as grains, oilseeds, rice and animal feed.

On the import side, perishables such as fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood are likely to be hit first, potentially leading to shortages and price increases for consumers.

Other finished goods including automobiles, furniture, clothes and electronics are among the top categories that pass through East Coast ports, and together they make up 13 percent of the core inflation index. These prices will also rise, but slower than vegetables and fruit costs because there's more onshore inventory.

Another area which could face problems is the aerospace and defence industry. A Jefferies report expects the strike to have a negative impact on Airbus, with assembly lines in at least two locations taking a hit. The report adds that engine deliveries will also be a key concern. Deliveries of some Boeing 787 fuselage sections could also be impacted, but Jefferies says 787 production has already been slowed amid existing supply chain shortages.

The strike could hold a silver lining for one sector. A Bank of America research report says demand for air cargo could see a boost if the dock strike continues. For every 1 percent of container imports that shift to air cargo, global air cargo rises by 0.9 percent, the report says.