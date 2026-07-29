US restricts humanoid robot imports from China over national security concerns

Along with robots, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also restricted imports of foreign-made power inverters — devices widely used in data centres and solar energy systems — citing possible risks to the country’s economy and critical infrastructure.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said the agency was working "to secure America's critical supply chains".

The FCC has placed these products on its Covered List, a register of goods and services considered a potential risk to US national security.

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The restrictions apply only to new foreign-produced advanced robotic devices and power inverters. They do not affect existing models that were already approved by the FCC.

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The FCC said foreign-made power inverters could potentially be misused by overseas companies to shut down equipment, steal data, enable remote access and surveillance by "foreign government actors, or be otherwise exploited through a cyberattack".

The agency also warned that foreign-made robots could allow "malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots".

China objects to US move

China has criticised the decision, accusing Washington of using national security concerns as a reason to restrict trade.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing has long opposed the US' "politicising" of trade issues and sanctions based on "groundless pretexts".

It added that Beijing will "take all necessary measures" in response to any actions that harm its interests, while urging countries to work together to develop AI "for the positive and for good".

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The embassy also called on the US to "abandon its hegemonic mindset, and stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions".

The BBC has contacted major Chinese robot manufacturers Unitree, UBTech and AgiBot for comment.

Growing US-China technology rivalry

The latest restrictions come as the US continues to take steps to limit China's access to advanced technologies. Washington has already restricted exports of advanced US semiconductors to China, saying the move is aimed at protecting national security, slowing Beijing’s military modernisation and maintaining America’s lead in AI.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also warned that Chinese AI companies could face sanctions over allegations that they have stolen American intellectual property.

China has rejected such claims, saying its AI development has been driven by "its own dedication and effort as well as international cooperation".

The US is also seeking to avoid further disruptions to technology supply chains after China tightened export controls on rare earth materials last year. These materials are essential for manufacturing electronics.

Chinese technology companies have moved quickly to develop and market humanoid robots for factories, homes and businesses. They have also pushed their machines into the market ahead of US-based competitors, including Elon Musk’s Tesla and Boston Dynamics.

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The restrictions highlight the growing competition between the two countries over the future of robotics, AI and advanced manufacturing.