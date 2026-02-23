US to halt collections of additional tariffs deemed as 'unlawful' by SC from Tuesday

The United States will halt the collection of a set of import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump from Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ruled the duties unlawful, a decisive legal setback to a trade policy that had redrawn global supply chains and strained ties with key trading partners.

The ruling brings an abrupt pause to tariffs that had become a defining feature of Trump’s trade agenda. The duties had reshaped sourcing decisions for companies across sectors and triggered prolonged disputes with major economies.

US Customs and Border Protection announced that tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) will stop at 12:01 am local US time on Tuesday (which is 10:30 am Indian Standard Time). Importers were told that all the tariff codes related to this act will be deactivated in the cargo systems. Essentially, certain tariffs are being lifted.