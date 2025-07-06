US to hit 100 nations with 10% tariffs by Aug 1: What this looming trade reset means for India

The United States will impose a 10% reciprocal tariff on imports from about 100 countries starting August 1, 2025, in what officials describe as a sweeping reset of global trade policy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the move, signaling that the baseline tariff will apply broadly—even to countries currently engaged in negotiations with Washington.

"We'll see how the President wants to treat those who are negotiating, whether he's happy that they're negotiating in good faith," Bessent told Bloomberg Television. "I think that we're going to see about 100 countries who just get the minimum 10% reciprocal tariff and we'll go from there."

President Trump, meanwhile, told reporters he has signed letters to 12 nations detailing new tariff levels under a “take it or leave it” framework. The formal offers are expected to be sent out Monday. While he declined to name the countries involved, the list reportedly includes India, Japan, and members of the European Union.

The administration says the tariffs are designed to push for more favorable trade terms for American exports. But the broad reach of the policy—targeting nearly half the world’s countries—marks one of the most aggressive trade realignments in decades.

India is facing particular urgency. A temporary U.S. suspension of a 26% tariff on Indian goods expires on July 9. If no interim trade deal is reached by then, Indian exports could be hit with the higher rate beginning August 1.

Talks have intensified in recent weeks. Indian negotiators returned from Washington after extended discussions, but no agreement has been reached. The main sticking point: U.S. pressure on India to open its agriculture and dairy sectors to genetically modified imports.

India, for its part, is seeking greater access for its labor-intensive exports such as textiles, leather, and gems. The U.S. has so far refused to offer steel tariff relief to any country, including India.

Though India has reserved its right at the World Trade Organization to impose retaliatory tariffs—especially in response to duties on auto parts—this is viewed as procedural and separate from the active negotiations.