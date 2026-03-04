US urges Americans to consider leaving UAE as embassy shuts amid security threat

The United States government has urged its citizens in the United Arab Emirates to consider leaving the country if they can do so safely, citing the threat of armed conflict and deteriorating security conditions.

“The US government’s highest priority is the safety and welfare of US citizens abroad, and we will continue to share information you need to make informed decisions about your safety,” the advisory said.

While some international flights are now departing from airports across the UAE, authorities have warned of possible congestion at land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia, even though they remain open. Americans who are unable or unwilling to leave have been advised to shelter in place.

“At this time, we encourage Americans to consider departing the UAE if they believe they can do so safely. Some flights are now departing international airports in the UAE. Land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia are also open at this time, but there are reports of congestion,” the statement said.

For those staying back, officials have advised remaining indoors and taking safety precautions:

“For those who cannot or choose not to depart, we continue to recommend that they shelter in place at their residence, hotel, or other structure.”

“Stay away from windows.”

“Leave only as necessary to obtain food, water, medications, and other essential items.”

Americans not currently in the UAE have been strongly advised against travel.

Non-emergency staff ordered to leave

On March 3, 2026, the US Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees to depart the UAE due to the threat of armed conflict. As a result, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have been closed until further notice.

The advisory clarified that services cannot be provided at these facilities at this time. Americans without valid US passports will be assisted once security conditions permit.

“All other in-person consular services are also unavailable, including visa services for foreign citizens. For foreign passports we are currently holding, we will arrange to make them available once security permits. For now, please do not approach the embassy or consulate for any reason. In case of an emergency, use the contact information below to reach us.”

US citizens seeking assistance have been instructed to complete the Crisis Intake Form at https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake and not submit the form more than once.

Safety guidelines issued

The advisory includes detailed instructions on how to respond during missile or drone attacks. The guidelines are as follows:

“If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens or cell phone alerts are activated, immediately seek cover.”

“If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.”

“If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.”

“Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.”

“After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”

Americans have been advised to avoid areas near military installations, government buildings and other potential targets, and to stay away from windows or glass doors during active alerts.

Emergency contacts and alerts

Emergency contact details issued by authorities are as follows:

UAE Emergency Services: Dial 999 (police), 997 (fire), 998 (ambulance)

US Embassy Abu Dhabi (Telephone): +(971) (2) 414-2200

US Embassy Abu Dhabi (Emergency Telephone): +(971) (0) 2-414-2200

US Consulate General Dubai (Telephone): +(971) (4) 309-4000

US Consulate General Dubai (Emergency Telephone): +(971) (4) 309-4000

US State Department – Consular Affairs (US & Canada): 888-407-4747

US State Department – Consular Affairs (Other locations): 202-501-4444

“We will provide further updates as new information becomes available,” the advisory said.