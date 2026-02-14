US used Anthropic’s Claude AI in mission to capture Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela: Report

The US military used an artificial-intelligence system developed by Anthropic during the operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, according to a report.

Claude, Anthropic’s flagship AI model, was deployed through the company’s partnership with data-analytics firm Palantir Technologies, whose platforms are widely used by US defence and federal law-enforcement agencies. The development was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

“We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise,” an Anthropic spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Any use of Claude — whether in the private sector or across government — is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance.”

AI enters classified military environments

Many AI companies are building customised tools for the US military, most of which are available only on unclassified networks typically used for administration. Anthropic’s model is described as the only one accessible in classified settings through third-party integrations, though government users remain bound by the company’s usage policies, according to a report by Reuters.

The Pentagon — formally the United States Department of Defense — is seeking broader access to advanced AI systems and wants technology companies to allow their models to be used in a wide range of scenarios as long as deployments comply with US law.

The precise role played by the AI system in the Venezuela mission has not been disclosed publicly. Analysts note that such tools are often used to process intelligence, synthesise large volumes of data, assist with logistics planning, or support decision-making rather than carry out direct combat functions.

AI safety rules & military use

Anthropic’s usage guidelines prohibit its technology from being used to facilitate violence, develop weapons, or conduct surveillance. The company has positioned itself as a safety-focused AI developer and is negotiating with US defence officials over how its systems can be used in national-security contexts.

The company wants safeguards to ensure its technology is not deployed for mass surveillance of Americans or to operate fully autonomous weapons. A source familiar with the discussions told Axios that Anthropic is confident the military has complied with its existing usage policies, which include additional restrictions.

The episode highlights a growing shift in defence strategy, with governments increasingly integrating commercial AI into sensitive operations while technology firms attempt to retain ethical guardrails over how their systems are deployed.

Maduro capture

US special operations forces captured Maduro and his wife last month from Venezuela and transported them to the United States, where he faces sweeping narcotics-related charges. US prosecutors have accused him of involvement in narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine trafficking intended for American markets.

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that he remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader. The arrest has sparked legal and geopolitical debate, with critics questioning the precedent of detaining a foreign head of state and bringing him to the US for trial, while Washington has framed the case as a law-enforcement action targeting transnational drug networks.