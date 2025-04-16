'We can announce some trade deals very soon': White House on Trump's tariff war, gives big update on China

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that the White House is likely to announce some trade deals very soon. She said that the US Trade Ambassador, Secretary of Commerce, and Secretary of Treasury are working "incredibly hard to cut these good trade deals."

Her statement comes days after several countries proposed trade agreements or tariff exemptions to the US in response to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats. She further said that there are 15 deals and proposals that are actively being considered.

"As you've heard from numerous administration officials, there have been many talks with countries. We've had more than 15 deals, pieces of paper put on the table and proposals that are actively being considered. As we've said consistently, more than 75 countries have reached out. So there's a lot of work to do/ We can announce some deals very soon," Leavitt said.

She also emphasised that Trump is deeply involved in the trade deal. "The President is deeply involved in this and he has made it clear to his trade team that he wants to personally sign off on all these deals too."

What offers have other countries made to the US?

India has reportedly proposed lowering tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, machinery or chemicals, agricultural products, and dairy products. New Delhi has also offered to relax digital services tax and data localisation requirements or exempt US firms from certain digital taxes.

India has also negotiated a trade agreement with the US in February this year., which is likely to be signed in autumn 2025, as per media reports. While Israel has decided to eliminate its tariff on American goods, the European Union has offered to eliminate tariffs on cars and industrial goods.

US amps up the ante against China

While giving an update on tariffs, the White House press secretary also responded to a question on whether the Trump administration would reduce tariffs against China to get the TikTok deal done.

She said that Donald Trump's stance on China is "quite clear" while sharing an additional statement he shared with her in the Oval Office. Karoline Leavitt categorically said that it is Beijing who needs to strike a deal with Washington and not the other way round.

She stated: "The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us; we don't have to make a deal with them. There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger, and China wants what we have... the American consumer."

When answering a question on TikTok ban extension till June 19, Leavitt said that if China does not come to the table, then, two months is a long time.