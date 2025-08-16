'We didn’t get there...': Trump floats China tariffs pause after tense Putin summit

Donald Trump said he may consider additional tariffs on China in “two or three weeks,” but not immediately thanks to a tense but “productive” summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska that focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Following three hours of closed-door talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, Trump and Putin emerged with warm words but no breakthrough. Trump declared there was “no deal until there is a deal,” acknowledging that a resolution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remained elusive.

“We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left,” Trump said at a joint press conference. “We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

Putin described the discussions as “thorough and useful,” insisting Russia was “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the war—but stressed that Moscow’s “legitimate concerns” must be addressed. Neither leader took questions from journalists.

The summit unfolded against the backdrop of Russia’s recent military advances in Ukraine. While Trump praised the dialogue as progress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, excluded from the talks, warned against sidelining Kyiv. “Everyone wants an honest end to the war,” Zelenskyy said in a national address.

Putin said he and Trump had reached an “understanding” and urged European leaders not to disrupt “nascent progress.” Trump confirmed he had not yet spoken with Zelenskyy but would consult him and other European leaders soon.

The meeting’s optics raised eyebrows: Trump and Putin shared a ride in the U.S. presidential limousine, "The Beast," and the summit notably excluded Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff were present, signaling a more guarded approach than Trump’s 2018 Helsinki meeting with Putin.

Putin’s continued demand to halt Western arms support for Ukraine remains a major obstacle to peace. Trump’s claim that he could broker a swift resolution is untested—and critics warn it could come at Ukraine’s expense.