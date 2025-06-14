What made Donald Trump rich in 2024? Crypto, clubs, coins, and a jaw-dropping $622 mn income

Donald Trump is no longer just a real estate mogul or media baron—he’s a full-blown crypto kingpin. His newly released 234-page financial disclosure for 2024 reveals that digital assets have rapidly become one of the biggest engines of his wealth, generating tens of millions—and positioning him to rake in hundreds of millions more during his second term.

According to the report filed Friday, Trump earned $57 million from token sales through World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm he co-founded with his sons. Another $1.2 million came from an NFT licensing deal, and First Lady Melania Trump added $217,000 in digital token revenue.

But the filing only hints at the scale of what’s coming. Since re-entering the White House, Trump’s crypto empire has exploded. World Liberty has now sold over $500 million worth of tokens, with the Trump family entitled to a substantial cut. His newly launched memecoin, $TRUMP, could be worth billions on paper. According to Chainalysis, the memecoin has already generated $320 million in fees this year.

Trump’s dual role—as the U.S. president and one of crypto’s biggest players—presents an unprecedented conflict of interest. He’s simultaneously shaping policy and profiting from the sector. And he’s doing it in style: at a gala held at his golf club outside Washington, Trump told top token holders, “There is a lot of sense in crypto,” promising to unwind Biden-era crackdowns.

Beyond crypto, Trump’s 2024 income hit $622 million, and he reported employment-related assets totaling at least $1.4 billion. Among them:

$50 million from Mar-a-Lago

Over $5 million from Trump Tower’s commercial space

$5 million from a Dubai real estate deal

$1 million from Oman

Trump also pulled in royalties from branded merchandise, including:

$3 million from books

$2.8 million from watches

$2.5 million from sneakers and fragrances

$1.3 million from a Trump-endorsed Bible

$1 million from a Trump guitar

While some income is reported in wide ranges, Trump Media & Technology Group—home to Truth Social—is estimated to be worth $2 billion, likely making it Trump’s single most valuable asset.

The financial disclosure offers no profit-and-loss statements and doesn't clarify how much of the revenue Trump actually pocketed. Still, the direction is clear: Trump’s fortune is now crypto-fueled, and the presidency is his ultimate launchpad.