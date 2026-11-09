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Who is Priya Sundareshan? MIT graduate set to lead Arizona Senate after Democratic victory

Who is Priya Sundareshan? MIT graduate set to lead Arizona Senate after Democratic victory

Sundareshan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering in 2006

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Who is Priya Sundareshan? MIT graduate set to lead Arizona Senate after Democratic victoryPriya Sundareshan, a 42-year-old Indian-American politician

Priya Sundareshan, a 42-year-old Indian-American politician, has been elected President of the Arizona Senate, marking a significant milestone in her political career as Democrats prepare to take control of the state legislature and the governor’s mansion for the first time in 60 years.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, to an Indian-American family, Sundareshan is a three-term member of the Arizona Senate and currently serves as the minority leader in the outgoing chamber. Her academic background in engineering, law and natural resource economics has shaped her approach to policymaking, with a focus on science-based decision-making and environmental sustainability.

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“Wherever you live and whoever you voted for, we're here to work for you,” Sundareshan said after being elected as the Arizona state Senate Democratic Leader.

READ THIS: Who is Nithya Raman, the Harvard-MIT graduate who has added Los Angeles to the US' list of Indian-origin mayors

She described the election outcome as an opportunity for historic change, stressing that the incoming leadership must ensure voters see tangible improvements in their daily lives.

“Voters have opened the door to historic change. Our responsibility is to make sure they feel that change in their daily lives. Let's get to work,” she said.

Sundareshan also criticised the Republican Party's political direction, calling the Democratic victory “a rejection of the MAGA extremism that Republicans have been pushing here at home”.

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Priya Sundareshan's education and professional background

Sundareshan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering in 2006. She later earned a Juris Doctor degree and a master's degree in natural resource economics from the University of Arizona in 2011.

Before entering politics, she taught natural resources law at the University of Arizona and worked with the Environmental Defence Fund, where she advocated sustainable resource management and environmental protection.

Her experience in law, economics and environmental policy has contributed to her emphasis on evidence-based and science-led decision-making in government.

ALSO READ: Pia Dandiya to Ro Khanna: The Indian-Americans who won big in the US midterm elections 2026

Political career and voting rights advocacy

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Beyond environmental issues, Sundareshan has worked on voting rights and electoral participation. She has led voter protection efforts and participated in redistricting-related engagement within the Arizona Democratic Party.

Her political work has focused on democratic participation, environmental sustainability and policymaking informed by scientific evidence.

Her election to the Senate presidency places her in a prominent leadership position at a time of significant political change in Arizona.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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