'Will make very good deal with China,' says Donald Trump amid tariff war; China calls for 'mutual respect'

Amid mounting global trade tensions, US President Donald Trump signaled optimism over striking a deal with China, even as he insisted there’s no urgency to finalize agreements. In a string of posts and public remarks, Trump cast himself as the central broker in a high-stakes tariff chess game, boasting that every nation from Mexico to Japan and now Italy was eager to meet.

President Donald Trump on April 17 he’s in “no rush” to finalise trade agreements, pointing to the steady revenue from tariffs as justification for the delay. In a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trump voiced confidence that a deal with the European Union would be “relatively easy” to clinch.

Despite administration officials floating the possibility of sealing up to 90 trade deals during the current 90-day tariff pause, Trump downplayed the urgency, stating such deals would come “at a certain point.”

Meanwhile, tensions with China escalated as Beijing declared it is “not afraid” of a trade war and called for dialogue based on “equality, respect, and mutual benefit.” The statement from China’s foreign ministry came in response to Trump’s call for Beijing to return to negotiations.

According to a White House fact sheet, Chinese imports now face up to 245 percent in tariffs — including a recent 125 percent reciprocal levy, an additional 20 percent tied to the fentanyl crisis, and other measures ranging between 7.5 and 100 percent to counter what Washington deems unfair trade practices.

Trump’s "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" continues to guide US policy, applying a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports and scaling up for countries with major trade surpluses. While 75 countries have entered discussions to de-escalate tariff conflicts, China has yet to re-engage, according to the White House.

Trump defended the tariffs as vital to safeguarding American industry and national security, reiterating his intent to apply similar measures to other trading partners, including India. As negotiations progress elsewhere, the impasse with China signals a prolonged standoff between the world’s two largest economies.